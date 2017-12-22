Smith (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Smith was able to practice in a limited capacity throughout the week, but the Buccaneers appear to be leaning in the direction of ruling their starting cornerback out for Sunday. If Smith is sidelined, Robert McClain would likely start across from Brent Grimes, with Javien Elliott potentially seeing additional snaps as well.