Smith posted six solo tackles in the Buccaneers' 34-29 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Smith filled in for Carlton Davis (groin) against the Falcons' high-powered passing attack and unsurprisingly had an active afternoon. Matt Ryan was able to rack up 354 passing yards and three touchdowns, however, with Smith missing the tackle that allowed Austin Hooper to notch one of those scores. If Davis' injury lingers into Week 7, Smith likely figures in for another start versus a more manageable but still solid Browns passing attack.