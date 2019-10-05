Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Officially activated
Smith, who has completed his season-opening four-game suspension, was activated from the exempt list Saturday and is eligible to play versus the Saints on Sunday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The move also means Smith now officially takes up a spot on the 53-man roster, which led to linebacker Demone Harris being waived Saturday. Smith's biggest impact versus the Saints could well come on special teams, where he's been a fixture the last two seasons. He'll also slot into a reserve cornerback role and will look to build on the 102 career tackles, one interception, 11 defensed passes, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries he's accumulated over his first three seasons.
