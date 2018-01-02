Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Posts five stops in finale
Smith supplied five solo tackles and a pass defensed in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Saints.
The second-year defensive back had shaken off the ankle injury that had cost him the Week 16 loss to the Panthers early in the practice week, and he looked to be at full health Sunday while posting at least five stops for the fifth time over his final six games of the season. Smith worked his way into the starting lineup beginning in Week 8 due to injuries to Brent Grimes and Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring), and while he ended up acquitting himself particularly well in the tackle department, he wasn't able to get his hands on many passes. Smith finished with just two defensed passes over his last eight contests, and he's still in search of his first career interception after 29 games. The 24-year-old remains under team control for two more seasons under his rookie contract, and he could vie for a starting role if the team decides not to re-sign Grimes.
