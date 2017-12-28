Smith (ankle) was a full participant at the Buccaneers' practice Thursday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Smith was inactive for last Sunday's loss to the Panthers and started the week as a limited participant. Friday's practice session should provide further clarity, but at this point the 24-year-old appears on track to be available for the regular season finale against the Saints.

