Smith is expected to see extended playing time in Friday's preseason opener versus the Bengals, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. "Ryan Smith has been solid," said head coach Dirk Koetter. "He is a great example of a guy who [will play because] we know what Hargreaves and Grimes are going to do. Ryan Smith is going to get a lot of snaps."

The second-year defensive back has been working with the second team at cornerback behind Brent Grimes (lower leg) and Vernon Hargreaves, and is considered to serve as the primary backup to both in the regular season as well. Smith may even see time with the first team Friday, given that Grimes isn't expected to play due to his shin laceration. The 23-year-old can also return kicks, but is likely to primarily focus on defense in the coming campaign.