Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Should get extended playing time Friday
Smith is expected to see extended playing time in Friday's preseason opener versus the Bengals, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. "Ryan Smith has been solid," said head coach Dirk Koetter. "He is a great example of a guy who [will play because] we know what Hargreaves and Grimes are going to do. Ryan Smith is going to get a lot of snaps."
The second-year defensive back has been working with the second team at cornerback behind Brent Grimes (lower leg) and Vernon Hargreaves, and is considered to serve as the primary backup to both in the regular season as well. Smith may even see time with the first team Friday, given that Grimes isn't expected to play due to his shin laceration. The 23-year-old can also return kicks, but is likely to primarily focus on defense in the coming campaign.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Working at corner in OTAs•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Questionable Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Limited for second straight day Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Active for Sunday' game•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Questionable for Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...