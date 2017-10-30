Smith managed six solo tackles and two passes defensed in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Panthers.

Smith drew the start at cornerback alongside Vernon Hargreaves with Brent Grimes (shoulder) and Robert McClain (concussion) sidelined and ended up tying Hargreaves for third on the team in tackles. The second-year defensive back is capable of playing both corner and safety and also serving as a returner. He saw a career-high 63 snaps Sunday, and he could be in line for extended action again in Week 9 versus the Saints if either Grimes or McClain can't return for the contest.