Smith will start at cornerback in Week 13 against the Panthers with Brent Grimes (knee), Carlton Davis (knee) and M.J. Stewart (foot) all inactive, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The Buccaneers will be extremely short-handed in an already vulnerable secondary Sunday, but at least Smith isn't devoid of experience. The 2016 fourth-round pick has seen action in 40 games overall in his first three seasons and logged multiple starts in 2017 when both Grimes and Vernon Hargreaves were sidelined with shoulder and hamstring injuries, respectively. Smith will look to help contain a Cam Newton-led Panthers passing attack that gets Devin Funchess (back) back from a one-game absence Sunday.