Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Suspended four games
Smith has been suspended four games for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Smith played all 16 games last season, shifting in and out of the starting lineup depending on the health of Tampa Bay's other cornerbacks. Greg Auman of The Athletic believes the suspension could jeopardize Smith's place on the 53-man roster, but he'll at least be able to participate in training camp and preseason games to make his case.
