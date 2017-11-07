Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Team-high tackle total in loss
Smith racked up nine tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints.
The second-year defensive back was heavily involved for a second straight week with Brent Grimes (shoulder) sidelined. Smith has 15 tackles (10 solo) and a pair of defensed passes in that pair of contests, but he projects to head back to a reserve role once Grimes returns.
