Smith racked up nine tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints.

The second-year defensive back was heavily involved for a second straight week with Brent Grimes (shoulder) sidelined. Smith has 15 tackles (10 solo) and a pair of defensed passes in that pair of contests, but he projects to head back to a reserve role once Grimes returns.

