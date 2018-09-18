Smith logged nine tackles (seven solo) and two passes defensed in the Buccaneers' 27-21 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Smith played on 71 snaps while drawing a start opposite rookie Carlton Davis at left cornerback in place of Brent Grimes (groin). Grimes' eventual return should bump Smith back to nickel corner duties, but he's shown up well with 13 total tackles and a trio of defensed passes over his first two games.