Succop drilled a 29-yard field-goal attempt and converted all six extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 45-20 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

The nine-point effort for Succop was certainly solid and represented a maximizing of his opportunities, but for the second consecutive contest, the Buccaneers' extreme offensive efficiency under Tom Brady's stewardship capped the veteran kicker's overall fantasy upside. Succop has seen just two field-goal attempts and a whopping 11 extra-point tries over that span, a stark contrast to a Week 5 loss to the Bears when he was able to successfully hit all four of his three-point chances. Nevertheless, at least Tampa Bay is consistently putting Succop in position to compile points, and he's largely made good by posting an 84.6 percent success rate on field goals and a 96.2 percent figure on point-after attempts.