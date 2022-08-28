Succop drilled a 30-yard field-goal attempt and converted his only extra-point try in the Buccaneers' 27-10 preseason loss to the Colts on Saturday night.

While the veteran was busy making good on his pair of opportunities, competitor Jose Borregales missed his one kick, a 52-yard attempt that sailed wide right in the fourth quarter. With Borregales also having misfired on what would have been a game-winning kick against the Dolphins in the preseason opener and Succop connecting on a 52-yarder against the Titans last week, it seems the latter may have prevailed in what was a close competition most of the summer.