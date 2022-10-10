Succop converted field-goal attempts from 21 and 44 yards and also drilled his only extra-point try in the Buccaneers' 21-15 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The veteran kicker turned in another unblemished performance, and he was shorted one PAT opportunity when the Buccaneers went for two points following a Leonard Fournette one-yard receiving score in the third quarter. Succop hasn't been as productive a fantasy kicker overall as was expected coming into the season due to some of the struggles of the frequently short-handed offense, but he's sitting on a 91.7 percent success rate across his 12 field-goal attempts and has been perfect on eight extra-point tries.