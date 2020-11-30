Succop made his sole field-goal attempt (26 yards) while also converting all three extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

The veteran kicker found field-goal opportunities to be at a premium with the Buccaneers having to push for touchdowns once down 17-0 after one quarter, but he was still able to turn in his second straight perfect performance and seventh in the last eight games overall. Succop has now equaled his career-best 91.7 percent success rate on field goals, as he's missed on just two such kicks all season.