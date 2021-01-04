Succop converted three field-goal attempts (29, 38 and 25 yards) and all five extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 44-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Eight days after missing a season-high three kicks against the Lions, Succop managed to close out the regular season in pristine form. The 3-for-3 tally on field goals allowed Succop to finish with a 90.3 percent success rate in that category, the second-best showing of his career. The veteran did produce a more pedestrian 91.2 percent mark (by PAT standards) on extra points, but two of his five misses for the season in that area came in that Week 16 rout of Detroit. Overall, Succop is certainly one of the most reliable kicking options in this year's postseason, and his connection to a Buccaneers offense that seemed to really hit its stride late in the campaign helped lead to the 34-year-old's leg getting its most extensive workout (88 total kick attempts) of any of his 12 seasons.