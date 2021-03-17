The Buccaneers re-signed Succop to a three-year, $12 million contract Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Succop's deal includes $6.25 million in total guarantees. Bringing the veteran kicker back is Tampa Bay's latest attempt to keep the roster that won Super Bowl LV intact, a game which Succop was fittingly perfect in. He converted 28 of 31 field-goal tries on the year in 2020 (90 percent) and 52 of 27 extra-point attempts. As the starting kicker of an offense led by Tom Brady, and which kept most of its offensive weapons intact, Succop will be a tempting option in fantasy drafts.
