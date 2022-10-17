Succop converted field-goal attempts of 30, 27, 54 and 24 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Succop didn't have a chance to attempt an extra point for the second time this season, as the Buccaneers went for a two-point conversion after their one touchdown. However, Succop's perfect tally on field goals served as an extension of what is turning into a potential career-best season for the veteran, who's only missed one attempt all season back in Week 1 and has been perfect on eight PATs as well.