Succop converted his only field-goal attempt from 33 yards and drilled all four of his extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 31-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The veteran kicker put together an even better performance than in the Week 1 loss to the Saints, accounting for seven points overall in the win. Succop was capped by an efficient Buccaneers offense Sunday in the sense that he only received one field-goal attempt, but he certainly has bright prospects overall on a team with an offense that has as many playmakers as Tampa Bay's.