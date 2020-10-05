Succop misfired on a 44-yard field-goal attempt wide left, drilled a 26-yard attempt and converted all five extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 38-31 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

The veteran kicker fell just short of a perfect day for the second straight week, but his performance was still very rewarding from a fantasy perspective. Tom Brady's clear acclimation to coach Bruce Arians' offensive scheme is working to the benefit of Succop, who's now had the opportunity to attempt 12 kicks overall in the last two games. The 12-year veteran has 28 points over his first four contests, with the one concern being that both of his missed field goals have come from beyond 40 yards. He'll look to tighten things up further in a Week 5 Thursday night matchup against a solid Bears defense that could force some drives to stall out short of the goal line.