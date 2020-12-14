Succop made field-goal attempts of 18 and 48 yards and drilled two of three extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 26-14 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Succop improved to 24-for-26 in field-goal attempts on the season with Sunday's perfect showing in that category, extending his streak without a miss to nine games in the process. However, he misfired on an extra point for the second time in the last four contests after Rob Gronkowski's two-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. Nevertheless, with another productive showing, Succop continued to reward fantasy managers holding him on their rosters as the postseason began in many leagues, and he'll have a solid chance to repeat the feat against the Falcons in Week 15.