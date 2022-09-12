Succop made field-goal attempts of 44, 38, 29 and 47 yards, misfired on a 36-yard try wide left and drilled his one PAT in the Buccaneers' 19-3 win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Succop carried over the momentum from his very productive training camp and preseason, when he engaged in a heated job battle with Jose Borregales. Ironically, Succop's sole miss came on his second-shortest attempt of the night, but he was instrumental during a game when the Buccaneers weren't at their sharpest in finishing off drives. The veteran kicker should remain an excellent fantasy asset once again this season due to his connection to the star-studded Tampa Bay offense.