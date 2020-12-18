The Buccaneers activated Succop (undisclosed) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.
Succop only spent a few days on the COVID list after having been moved there Tuesday. The kicker can safely be considered on track to draw his usual start against the Falcons on Sunday.
