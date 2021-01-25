Succop was successful on his lone field-goal attempt of 46 yards and also converted all four extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 31-26 win over the Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

High-stakes games and conditions such as the one Succop's one field-goal attempt transpired under Sunday were exactly why the Buccaneers opted to move on from 2019 fifth-round pick Matt Gay after just one season in favor of a more experienced leg. The veteran coolly drilled a 46-yard try with 4:42 remaining after the Packers had closed to within five points, a critical kick that gave Tampa Bay valuable breathing room. Succop will carry a postseason streak of eight straight field goals into a Super LV matchup against the Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 7 that could well afford the 34-year-old plenty of scoring opportunities.