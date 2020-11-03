Succop drilled field goals of 37, 40, 43 and 38 yards and converted his only extra-point try in the Buccaneers' 25-23 win over the Giants on Monday night.

The veteran kicker was flawless for the fourth straight game, and his four field goals tied a season high. All of Succop's field goals had importance to varying degree in what turned out to be an unexpectedly narrow win for the Buccaneers, but his 38-yarder with 3:41 remaining was particularly critical in that it proved the difference in the game. Succop heads into what could be another busy night against the Saints in Week 9 with his best field-goal accuracy rate (88.2 percent) since 2016 and a perfect 10-for-10 tally on attempts up to 39 yards.