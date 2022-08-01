Succop, who dealt with an undisclosed offseason injury, has been participating fully in practice since the start of training camp and is attempting to hold off Jose Borregales for the starting placekicker job, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

The veteran's 83.3 percent accuracy on field goals last season left something to be desired, and his 70.0 percent success rate from 40-49 yards was his lowest in that range since 2014. Succop is therefore going to have to fight for his roster spot this summer, and although the 35-year-old did go a perfect 6-for-6 in Wednesday's practice, Borregales has gone a combined 14-for-16 himself over his first two kicking sessions.