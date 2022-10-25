Succop parlayed his only kick attempt into a 27-yard field goal during the Buccaneers' 21-3 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

The veteran kicker generated his lowest output of the season in Tampa Bay's forgettable performance. The offense's inability to drive down the field consistently and the decision to go for it on fourth down on two occasions inside field-goal range conspired to make it a near-washout of an afternoon for Succop, who'll hope for more opportunities in Thursday night's Week 8 battle versus the Ravens.