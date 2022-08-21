Succop made his only kick of Saturday night's 13-3 preseason loss to the Titans, a 52-yard field-goal attempt.
The veteran placekicker likely doesn't have much to prove anyhow, so the sparse number of opportunities on a lackluster night for the Buccaneers offense won't really affect his overall outlook in his job battle with Jose Borregales. However, the fact Succop was able to drill a kick of impressive distance with his one chance certainly does nothing but help his standing, yet the final chapter of the competition should unfold over practice this coming week and Saturday night's road exhibition finale against the Colts.
