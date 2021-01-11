Succop converted field-goal attempts of 29, 23, 38 and 37 yards and made one of two extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 31-23 wild-card win over Washington on Saturday night.

None of the field-goal attempts were much of a challenge for the ultra-accurate veteran, who's now made seven straight three-point tries dating back to Week 17. However, point-after attempts bedeviled Succop to an extent during the regular season -- he misfired on five overall -- and Saturday saw a continuation of that inconsistency. Succop will strive for a flawless effort in the pristine kicking conditions of the Superdome in next Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Saints.