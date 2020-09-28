Succop made field-goal attempts of 43 and 35 yards and made two of three extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 28-10 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Succop's one miss came on a block after the second of Mike Evans' two second-quarter touchdown receptions. Otherwise, the veteran kicker enjoyed another fruitful fantasy day facilitated by an improving Buccaneers offense. Through three games, Succop is 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts of 49 yards or below, 0-for-1 on his only one from beyond 50 yards and 4-for-5 on extra-point tries.