Succop connected on field-goal attempts of 38, 35, 42 and 40 yards while also drilling his only extra-point try in the Buccaneers' 19-16 overtime win over the Cardinals on Sunday night.

Succop's 13-point night was a welcome sight after a rough patch that saw him go 1-for-3 on field-goal tries in the prior two games. The four field-goal attempts tied for the second most on the campaign for Succop, and the perfect showing pushed his success rate in that category to 85.3 percent. Succop could be in for another busy afternoon in a key Week 17 divisional home matchup versus the Panthers.