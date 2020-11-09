Succop drilled a 48-yard field goal -- his only placekicking opportunity of the game -- in the Buccaneers' 38-3 loss to the Saints on Sunday night.

The veteran kicker gave his leg an unwelcome rest in the unexpectedly lopsided loss, providing the only points of the night for the Buccaneers with his fifth field goal of between 40 and 49 yards on the campaign. Succop's three points were a season-low figure for him, but on the brighter side, he's now working on a five-game streak without a missed kick of any kind. He'll look to keep that momentum in what could be a high-scoring Week 10 divisional clash with the Panthers in Carolina.