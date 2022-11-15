Succop sent a 52-yard field-goal attempt wide right and connected on all three extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 21-16 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.
Succop's misfired on a field-goal try for the second straight week, as he'd also had a 52-yard try blocked against the Rams in Week 9. That helped lead to an underwhelming fantasy day overall for the veteran, and put his field-goal percentage under 90.0 percent (88.0 percent), but he does carry a perfect 13-for-13 tally on extra points into the Week 11 bye ahead of a Week 12 clash against the Browns.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Succop: Rare blemish in Week 9 win•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Succop: Snaps back with productive effort•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Succop: Held down by offense•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Succop: Busy afternoon in Week 6 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Succop: Another seven-point tally Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Succop: Notches seven points in loss•