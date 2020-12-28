Succop missed his only field-goal attempt -- from 42 yards out -- and also went 5-for-7 on extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 47-7 win over the Lions on Saturday.

It was hard to find fault with anything anyone associated with the Buccaneers offense did in the 40-point win, but unfortunately for Succop, his performance left itself open to criticism. The veteran kicker's 42-yard miss midway through the fourth quarter obviously had no real bearing on the final outcome, but it did snap a 10-game streak of perfection for Succop on three-point tries and was his second misfire of the season from a distance of between 40 and 49 yards. His extra-point flubs were even more concerning, as they sunk his success rate on point-after attempts to 90.4 percent (47-for-52). Succop has certainly still been impressive overall with a career-high122 points on the season, but the occasional hiccups are a concern to an extent with the postseason right around the corner.