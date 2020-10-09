Succop connected on field-goal attempts of 39, 35, 46 and 25 yards and also made his only extra-point try in the Buccaneers' 20-19 loss to the Bears on Thursday night.

Succop saw plenty of opportunities with the Bears constantly bogging the Buccaneers down on Chicago's side of the field, and he parlayed them into a fruitful fantasy night. The veteran placekicker displayed some accuracy from a respectable distance on the 46-yarder, noteworthy because his only two misses on the season have come from beyond 40 yards. Factoring in his eight-point day (one field goal, five XP) against the Chargers in Week 4, Succop has made it a rewarding four-day period for his fantasy managers. He'll be poised for another busy day in what could be a wire-to-wire battle against the Packers in a Week 6 home showdown on Sunday, Oct. 18.