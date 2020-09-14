Succop drilled a 38-yard field goal attempt, had a 54-yard attempt partly blocked and was successful on both of his extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 34-23 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

As those numbers demonstrate, it was a mostly successful Bucs debut for Succop, considering his one misfire wasn't entirely his fault and was from a difficult distance to begin with. Succop brings a solid 11-season track record into Tampa, one that includes better than 85.0 percent accuracy on field goals in four of his last five 16-game seasons, numbers that were key to him usurping 2019 fifth-round pick Matthew Gay for the job late in training camp despite just a brief audition. Succop could be in for an even more productive day in Week 2, as the Bucs draw a matchup against the vulnerable Panthers defense.