Succop did not attempt a field goal or extra point in the Buccaneers' 31-14 wild-card loss to the Cowboys on Monday night. He finished the regular season having made 31 of 38 field-goal attempts and 24 of 25 extra-point tries across 17 games.

The Buccaneers went for two points after both touchdowns Monday night thanks to Tampa Bay's sizable deficit, helping lead to Succop's first blanking on the stat sheet since the start of the regular season. The veteran kicker thus didn't get a chance to finish off one of his more inconsistent seasons in positive fashion, one that saw him post his second-lowest field-goal-attempt conversion rate (81.6 percent) since 2013. Succop's biggest problem range was 50+ yards, as he made just two of seven attempts from that distance. The aging kicker will turn 37 a week into next season, and after facing a stiff test from the much younger Jose Borregales this past summer, it seems a virtual certainty Succop has to battle for his job again in training camp going into what would be the final year of his contract.