Succop hit his only field-goal attempt from 45 yards and drilled all four PATs in the Buccaneers' 41-31 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night.

Succop made good on all his chances to put points on the board, continuing the strong start to his season in the disappointing home loss. The veteran boasts a 90 percent success rate on field goals and remains perfect on his seven extra-point tries, and a Week 5 home matchup versus the Falcons could yield an abundance of scoring opportunities given Atlanta's defensive deficiencies.