Succop made a 27-yard field goal attempt and all four extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 31-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The veteran had been on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week, but he was out there as expected Sunday and delivering his usual stellar performance. Succop has now been perfect on field goals in 10 straight games, pushing his success rate on three-point tries to 92.6 percent on the campaign, a career-best figure. Succop has missed three extra points on the season, but overall, his attachment to Tampa Bay's aggressive offense has made him an extremely valuable fantasy commodity.