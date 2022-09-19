Succop drilled a pair of 47-yard field goals and both of his extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 20-10 win over the Saints on Sunday.

The veteran's contributions were key on a day when Tom Brady was dealing with a short-handed receiving corps and a Saints defense that's consistently given him fits in recent seasons. Succop has quickly validated the Buccaneers' decision to roll with him for another season after a training camp/preseason battle with Jose Borregales, going 6-for-7 on field goals and converting all three PATs through two games.