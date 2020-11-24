Succop converted a 38-yard field-goal attempt and all three extra-point tries during the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Rams on Monday night.

It was a relatively quiet night for the veteran kicker, as the Rams defense short-circuited two Buccaneers drives with interceptions and also turned Tampa Bay over on downs once. Succop did maximize each opportunity he was given, putting together his sixth unblemished kicking line of the season. The 12-year veteran's field-goal conversion rate is now up to an impressive 91.3 percent, which currently qualifies as the second-highest figure he's ever generated. He'll look to play a bigger role in a Week 12 showdown against the Chiefs that could feature plenty of offensive fireworks.