Succop drilled a 21-yard field-goal attempt and both extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 17-16 win over the Saints on Monday night.

Succop's first-quarter field goal generated all the Buccaneers' points on the night until there were only three minutes remaining, when Tom Brady threw the first of his two late scoring tosses that keyed the comeback victory. The veteran kicker then came through with the critical go-ahead extra-point try after the second touchdown to give Tampa Bay the one-point lead with three seconds remaining. Succop has two consecutive perfect performances heading into a Week 14 road battle against a 49ers squad that's allowed an NFL-low 1.3 field-goal attempts per contest.