Succop made his only field-goal attempt -- from 52 yards -- and drilled all four extra-point tries during the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

The veteran kicker put a fitting bow on a stellar season with his unblemished effort in Sunday's win. Succop just missed establishing a new career-best field-goal conversion rate with a 90.3 percent tally (28-for-31) during the regular season, with his three misses coming on attempts from beyond 40 yards. The 34-year-old did surprisingly miss five extra-point attempts, but it's difficult to quibble with a kicker who turned in a 9-for-9 tally on field goals and 12-for-13 mark on extra points during a four-game postseason run. Succop played 2020 on a one-year deal that netted him just over $1 million; given his body of work under that pact, he'll be a candidate for a multi-year contract this offseason with a Buccaneers squad that's likely to bring him back after the 12-year veteran brought some long-awaited stability to the kicking position.