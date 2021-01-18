Succop converted field-goal attempts of 28, 37 and 36 yards while also drilling all three extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 30-20 divisional-round win over the Saints on Sunday.

Succop turned it up a notch Sunday after an already impressive 5-for-6 effort in the wild-card win over Washington eight days prior, cooly converting all six of his kicks for his second unblemished kicking performance in the last three contests. Succop has yet to be truly tested from distance in the first two playoff games -- his longest attempt thus far this postseason is from 38 yards -- and he's due to see the intensity and difficulty ramp up in next Sunday's NFC Championship Game at frigid Lambeau Field, where the weather is projected to be unforgivingly cold.