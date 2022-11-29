Succop connected on his only field-goal attempt (42 yards) and also converted both extra-point tries during the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Succop maximized his scant number of opportunities, but he still posted his second straight single-digit tally with just five total points. After missing a field-goal attempt in consecutive games before the Week 11 bye, Succop at least converted his one try Sunday and pushed his success rate back up to 88.5 percent for the season in the process.