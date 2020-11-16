Succop made field goals of 23, 24, 21 and 40 yards and converted four of five extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 46-23 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The veteran placekicker was extremely busy courtesy of the Buccaneers' prolific offensive effort, and the fact all of his field-goal attempts came from very manageable distances certainly helped his cause. Succop did have a third-quarter extra-point try blocked, his second miss of a point-after attempt this season. Looking ahead to Week 11, Succop could be in for another productive effort in a Monday night matchup versus a Rams defense that could well cause Tampa Bay's offense to bog down short of the goal line on multiple occasions.