Succop converted field-goal attempts of 20, 38 and 50 yards while also seeing a 52-yard try blocked and made his only PAT during the Buccaneers' 16-13 win over the Rams on Sunday.

The veteran kicker still enjoyed a productive afternoon despite the blocked attempt, posting his second straight 10-point performance. The block counted as Succop's first miss since Week 1, but he's still equaling a career high with a 91.7 percent success rate on field goals. Additionally, he continues to benefit from the Buccaneers' inability to consistently close out drives with touchdowns, already compiling 24 field-goal attempts after after averaging 30.5 over his first two Bucs seasons.