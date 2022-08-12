Succop, who went 7-for-7 on field-goal attempts in Thursday's joint practice with the Dolphins, remains in a very close competition with the equally impressive Jose Borregales for the placekicker job, Andrew Crane of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The veteran and Borregales have typically been alternating days where they serve as the sole placekicker in practice, and each seemingly continues to run neck-and-neck with the other. Succop's perfect day Thursday followed a 6-for-7 performance by Borregales on Wednesday, but both kickers have had their share of unblemished and near-perfect efforts thus far. Succop seemingly enjoyed an advantage coming in due to his incumbent status, but if each player performs very similarly during preseason games, the fact Succop's cap hit of $4.5 million significantly outpaces Borregales' $870,000 figure could be the tiebreaker.