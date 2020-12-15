The Buccaneers placed Succop (undisclosed) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

Succop either tested positive for the virus or came into close contact with an infected person. If it's the latter, Succop has a chance to play in Sunday's game against the Falcons. Otherwise, the team likely will call up Greg Joseph from the practice squad to kick in Week 15.