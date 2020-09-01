Succop is signing with the Buccaneers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The team is waiving fellow kicker Elliott Fry in a corresponding transaction, setting up a last-minute competition between Succop and Matt Gay. The incumbent missed eight field-goal attempts and five PATs last season, while Succop had two stints on injured reserve with the Titans, going 1-for-6 on field-goal tries in his six games in between. Prior to last season, Succop enjoyed five consecutive campaigns with a field-goal percentage of 83.3 or better, so he could be an upgrade on Gay if last year's knee injury truly is no longer an issue. The Tampa kicker battle carries genuine intrigue for fantasy purposes, as the team's offense has high expectations with Tom Brady now playing quarterback. Succop's one-year contract with the Bucs includes $150,000 guaranteed.